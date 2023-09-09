President Jokowi invites G20 leaders to protect earth

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo invited the leaders of G20 to take real actions to protect Earth.

The President, popularly known as Jokowi, conveyed the invitation at the first session meeting of the G20 Summit in India that carries the theme of “One Earth” and was held in Bharat Mandapam, International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, reported ANTARA news agency.

“We all must walk the talk because we only have one Earth,“ Jokowi said.

“One Earth, for everybody. One Earth, for us and for our future generation,“ he affirmed.

The head of state highlighted that Indonesia had taken several real actions to protect Earth, including by making efforts to reduce deforestation as well as conducting mangrove restoration.

“In 2022, Indonesia had reduced emissions by 91.5 million tons. The rate of deforestation decreased to 104 thousand hectares, forest and land cover of 77 thousand hectares was rehabilitated, as well mangrove cover of 34 thousand hectares had been restored,“ he stated.

In the presence of leaders of G20 countries, the president also invited all parties to be responsible and committed to preserving Earth.

“Let us meet the common responsibility and commitment to save the planet Earth,“ he stated.

G20 stands for the Group of Twenty that comprises Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Japan, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

The 20 global economic powers represent 85 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product, 75 per cent of the overall global trade, and two-thirds of the earth’s total population.-Bernama