President Marcos vows to promote Filipinos’ welfare in Malaysia

MANILA: The Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has assured overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Malaysia that he would protect and promote their rights and welfare as he seeks to strengthen the Philippines’ ties with the host country.

“First and foremost, there are so many Filipinos here. We have to make sure that you are well taken care of, have a decent livelihood, and have good opportunities.

That’s why we are here. We have to bolster the relations between the Philippines and Malaysia,” the Philippine News Agency (PNA) quoted Marcos as saying during a meeting and dinner with the Philippines diaspora here Tuesday night.

There are nearly a million Filipinos in Malaysia, mostly overseas OFWs, according to the figures released by the Philippine Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Marcos acknowledged the OFWs’ crucial role in fostering good relations with other countries and maintaining the Philippines’ good reputation overseas.

“That’s why we have to thank you because the Philippines’ reputation has increasingly improved because of your good performance. To you Filipinos in Malaysia and even in the Middle East, Europe or America, and elsewhere in the world,” he said.

The President also noted that apart from their contributions to the Philippines through their remittances, overseas Filipinos are also key players in the host countries’ economic growth.

He assured the Filipino community in Malaysia that his administration would protect their interest and address the issues they are facing.

“Everyone is saying, ‘Filipinos are competent. Our life would not be comfortable without Filipinos helping us. We see many Filipinos rising in their fields because of their diligence, competence, and honesty,” Marcos said.

The President added his administration is focused on achieving its plans for the country, attracting more foreign investments, taming inflation, and boosting agricultural productivity to ensure food security.

“We need huge investments. That’s why we are going to other countries to let them know that the Philippines is here and is ready for their investments,” he said.

Marcos arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday afternoon for a state visit.

During his stay in Malaysia, Marcos will have a royal audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday, to identify new areas of synergy and strengthen people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

He is also expected to push for the advancement of agriculture, tourism, and digital economic cooperation between Manila and Kuala Lumpur.

He will also meet with the Malaysian business community. - Bernama