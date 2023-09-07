President Mnangagwa: Land reform irreversible

MANGUNJE: President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa asserted on Saturday that Zimbabwe’s pioneering land reforms, under which excess farmland from white farmers was compulsorily acquired to resettle landless peasants to economically empower them, would remain irreversible under his leadership.

He said the West strongly opposed the reforms, and imposed tough economic sanctions against the country in an effort to force it to reverse course.

“The sanctions, in force for more than two decades, are estimated to have cost Zimbabwe over US$100 billion in direct economic damages, and also drove millions to emigrate to various countries around the world in search of a better life,” Mnangagwa was quoted as saying by Zimbabwe’s New Ziana agency.

Despite the difficulties caused by the sanctions, Mnangagwa said the government will not relent and reverse the land reforms, but instead invest more in agriculture to ensure domestic food security and generate bigger exports from the sector in the medium to long term.

“There are individuals who think that our land reform will be reversed, assuming that farms will be given back to whites. Nothing of that sort is going to happen as long as ZANU PF is still in power.

“Lets use the land we took from the oppressors, the land which we were gifted by God. Sanctions will not deter us from building our nation. Our God given resources coupled with hard work will see us grow our economy as we already are doing in the face of our enemies,“ he said.

The President highlighted the significant achievements brought about by the land reforms, including self-sufficiency in wheat production, a milestone that transformed Zimbabwe from a net wheat importer to a self-reliant nation. Consequently, the government is now exploring opportunities to enter export markets for wheat.

Tobacco production, another sector thriving under the stewardship of resettled farmers, has reached an all-time high output of nearly 300 million kilograms this year. It stands as the country’s second-largest export after gold, playing a crucial role in Zimbabwe’s economic development.

President Mnangagwa further outlined the government’s commitment to focus on the development of other agricultural sub-sectors, particularly livestock, adding that various loan schemes have been implemented to distribute cattle, goats, and chickens primarily to resettled and rural communities, facilitating their growth.

“The government also aims to increase the national cattle herd from five million to over six million by providing free animal vaccines and eventually resume beef exports,” he said.

In its overarching vision, the government aims to transform the agriculture sector into an US$8 billion industry in the next few years, primarily driven by the export of diverse agricultural commodities. - Bernama