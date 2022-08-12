Prince Harry, Meghan receive award for racial justice activism

MOSCOW: UK Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle received the Ripple of Hope award for activism on racial justice and mental health, British media reported on Wednesday.

The Ripple of Hope Award is an honour given by the American Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation to leaders who have “demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”, said Sputnik.

The couple received the award at a ceremony in New York late Tuesday, two days ahead of the release of their show, which is expected to include “damning revelations” about the royal family, the Guardian reported.

“A ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change,“ the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement celebrating their award, the newspaper reported.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the United Kingdom after a conflict with the royal family two years ago. In March 2021, the couple gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused relatives of indifference, constant pressure and even racism. Since then, the couple’s relationship with the royal court has remained strained. - Bernama