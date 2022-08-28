Princess Diana’s car sells at auction for US$762,600

LONDON: A car once owned by the late Princess Diana sold at an auction in the UK on Saturday for £650,000 ($762,600).

A British buyer bought the Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 at Silverstone Auctions, according to Anadolu Agency.

Diana, princess of Wales, drove the car between 1985 and 1988, and was photographed with it in public. The car had a mileage of only 24,961 miles, it added.

It is thought to be the only black car of its kind following an agreement between Ford and Diana’s security team to make it more discrete. The cars in this series were otherwise white.

Other upgrades included a secondary rear-view mirror for her security team to use, and a radio in the glove compartment.

In June last year, another Ford Escort owned by Diana sold at auction for £52,000 ($61,000). - Bernama