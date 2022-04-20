Prison guard killed in Turkey ‘terror’ attack

ISTANBUL: An explosion in northwest Turkey on Wednesday killed a prison guard and injured several others, in an incident branded a “terror attack” by authorities.

A remote-controlled handmade explosive detonated in Bursa province as a shuttle carrying about 30 people, mostly prison guards, was passing by, according to the Anadolu news agency.

“Unfortunately, one of our guards was martyred”, said local governor Yakup Canbolat, confirming the death.

Four other prison guards were wounded, including one seriously, he said, calling it a “terror attack”.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu -- who was due to travel to the scene with the justice minister -- said an investigation had been launched to find the perpetrators.

In 2016, Turkey saw several terror attacks claimed by the Islamic State and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The Turkish military has launched air and ground offensive against outlawed Kurdish militants in northern Iraq involving special forces and combat drones.

Designated as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies, the PKK has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 that has claimed tens of thousands of lives. - AFP