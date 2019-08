ATHENS: Greece’s pro-business Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis promised to turn the page on post-bailout austerity when he took office a month ago.

Here are six reforms he has launched since taking over.

Slashing taxes

Mitsotakis took aim at the property tax, one of the most hated levies imposed by Greece’s creditors, in a reform adopted last week, broadened to include high-end landowners.

The average 22% cut is to take effect next month. On the campaign trail, Mitsotakis promised to cut the tax by 30% by 2020, with the goal of “bringing back the middle class”.

The prime minister has also announced a gradual reduction of taxes on entrepreneurs.

Cutting bureaucracy

Legislation to streamline bureaucracy, described by Mitsotakis as an “unprecedented initiative”, aims to boost government efficiency and fight cronyism, an endemic problem in Greece.

The opposition charges that the reform hands too much power to the PM while weakening the role of ministers.

The conservative leader, who was Greece’s reform minister at the height of the 2013-15 crisis, said bureaucracy costs 7% of GDP and that the bill aimed to modernise the state.

As reform minister, he followed creditors’ dictates by applying a straitjacket to the civil service that led to thousands of layoffs.

Fighting corruption

Mitsotakis’s “national transparency authority”, incorporating bodies that currently exist in various ministries, is tasked with fighting corruption.

The bill was adopted as a whole text on Tuesday thanks to the ruling New Democracy party’s comfortable majority of 158 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament, but no opposition MPs voted for it — pointing to a deep right-left divide on the issue.

Boosting security

The new government has taken on 1,500 additional police officers after a spate of anarchist attacks targeting embassies and businesses.

Heated debate is expected Friday on a reform that would change a law restricting police checks at universities to crack down on prevalent petty crime, drugs and vandalism.

Allowing police on university campuses has been a controversial topic in Greece since the end of the army dictatorship five decades ago.

Managing migration

Mitsotakis has shut down the migration policy ministry, handing the thorny portfolio to a deputy minister in the citizen protection ministry. His brief: managing the nearly 70,000 refugees and migrants in the country and an upsurge in new arrivals.

The government has stepped up border controls, speeded up the return to neighbouring Turkey of migrants who do not win asylum, and scrapped a measure by which migrants can benefit from social security.

Women’s rights

Mitsotakis has moved an agency dealing with gender equality from the citizen protection ministry to the employment ministry.

The reform has angered feminist groups who say women’s issues are not limited to employment but span the whole of public life. — AFP