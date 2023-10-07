Protest held in Stockholm against Quran burning

STOCKHOLM: Thousands of demonstrators gathered in central Stockholm on Sunday to protest against the burning of the Quran in Sweden.

The gathering took place on a square near a mosque where an individual set a copy of the Quran ablaze on June 28.

According to the Swedish Police, Sunday’s protest gathered around 3,000 participants, Xinhua quoted the Dagens Nyheter (DN) newspaper report.

Mustafa Issa, chairman of the United Islamic Associations of Sweden that organised the protest, told DN that the burning of the Quran, under the guise of freedom of expression, should not be allowed. - Bernama