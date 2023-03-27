Protest-hit Israel faces ‘general strike’ call over govt reforms

JERUSALEM: Israel's top trade union chief called a general strike Monday over the hard-right government's controversial judicial reforms, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked his defence minister who had called for a stop to the overhaul.

“I am calling a general strike,“ Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David said in a televised address. “From the moment this press conference ends, the State of Israel stops.

“We have a mission to stop this legislative process and we will do it,“ he said, vowing to “continue to fight”.

The Israel Medical Association quickly followed suit, also announcing “a full strike in the health system” that will impact all public hospitals.

Netanyahu was expected to address the nation later Monday, with speculation in Israeli media that he could pause the judicial reforms.

The nationwide walkout was called hours after Israeli President Isaac Herzog pressed for an immediate halt to the judicial programme, following major demonstrations in Tel Aviv overnight in response to the defence minister's dismissal.

“For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of the necessary responsibility, I call on you to halt the legislative process immediately,“ Herzog said in a statement.

The plan to hand more control to politicians and diminish the role of the Supreme Court has ignited months of protests and sparked concern from Israel's top allies including the United States.

Netanyahu's hard-right government has argued the changes are needed to rebalance powers between lawmakers and the judiciary.

'Deep worry'

Yoav Gallant, the former defence minister and staunch ally of Netanyahu, earlier called for a halt to the reforms -- with lawmakers scheduled to vote this week on a central part of the proposals, which would change the way judges are appointed.

“The growing social rift has made its way into the (army) and security agencies,“ said Gallant, a member of Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party. “It is a clear, immediate and tangible threat to Israel’s security.”

Moments after Netanyahu sacked Gallant, demonstrators seized a central highway in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, blocking traffic and burning tyres. Some threw metal barricades while police deployed water cannon.

“Israel is not a dictatorship,“ protesters chanted as a large crowd waved national flags and blew airhorns.

“Last night we witnessed very difficult scenes,“ Herzog said. “The entire nation is rapt with deep worry ...Our security, economy, society - all are under threat.”

After months of rallies, including a weekend demonstration that brought out an estimated 200,000 people in Tel Aviv, protesters in the city said it felt like “a sort of climax”.

In Jerusalem, demonstrators gathered Sunday outside the prime minister's residence, while others rallied in the northern city of Haifa and Beer Sheva in the south.

The activist movement has announced a “national paralysis week”, including protests outside ministers’ homes and parliament.

The United States said it was “deeply concerned” and called on Israeli leaders to reach a compromise.

The White House noted that President Joe Biden recently told Netanyahu that “democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the US-Israel relationship”.

'Illegal' intervention

Gallant, a former general, was named to his post in December as part of Netanyahu's coalition with extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox allies.

Two other Likud lawmakers have voiced support for Gallant, raising questions over whether the government could count on a majority if it pushes ahead with a vote.

Israel’s consul general in New York, Asaf Zamir, tendered his resignation Sunday over Netanyahu’s “dangerous decision”.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said that while the prime minister had sacked Gallant, “he cannot fire reality and cannot fire the people of Israel who are standing up to the insanity of the coalition”.

A parliamentary committee has amended the draft law to make it more acceptable to opponents, but the opposition has ruled out backing any part of the reform package until all legislative steps are halted.

Netanyahu last week vowed to “responsibly advance” the reforms and “end the rift” they have caused.

In response, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Friday accused Netanyahu of “illegal” public intervention on the process of adopting the judicial reforms.

Netanyahu is on trial over charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, which he denies.

His broadcast gave rise to contempt of court accusations filed with the Supreme Court by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, an anti-corruption campaign group.

The group's complaint alleges Netanyahu violated a court ruling that an accused prime minister does not have the right to act in a matter that could constitute a conflict of interest. - AFP