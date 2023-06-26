Protest in front of Malaysian embassy in Jakarta over comic book sold in Malaysia

JAKARTA: Dozens of Indonesians gathered outside the Malaysian embassy here on Monday to protest the sale and print of a comic book where in one of its pages it denigrates an Indonesian maid working in Malaysia.

Protestors from a non-governmental organisation known as Corong Rakyat demanded the authorities to stop the print and sale of the comic book in several bookstore chains in Malaysia.

They also urged the authorities to investigate the motive behind the story and illustrations by the comic writer, Cheeming Boey.

According to the local news reports, Boey, 45, is a Malaysian citizen born in Singapore and domiciled in the United States.

South Jakarta police sent 47 personnel to closely monitor the protest that started at 12pm and ended about an hour later. -- Bernama