Putin: Huge losses for Ukraine, western technology destroyed

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Ukraine has suffered catastrophic losses during its counteroffensive, reported German news agency (dpa).

“According to my calculations, Ukraine has lost 25 to 30 per cent of the technology supplied by foreign countries,“ he said at a meeting with Russian military correspondents on Tuesday.

Ukrainian losses were ten times higher than on the Russian side, he said.

“Not at one section of the front did the enemy succeed,“ Putin said.

Kyiv had previously reported the recapture of several settlements in southern Ukraine.

According to the Russian leader, half of the Ukrainian losses are casualties and seriously wounded soldiers who would not be able to return to active duty. But Putin did not give any figures. Instead, he referenced the Ministry of Defence in Moscow.

During its offensive, Ukraine lost over 160 battle tanks and more than 360 armoured vehicles, he said. He put Russian losses at 54 tanks, some of which could be repaired. The figures cannot be independently verified. -Bernama