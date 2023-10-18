Putin praises China’s Belt and Road ‘success story’ at forum in Beijing

BEIJING: Russian President Vladimir Putin praised China’s “success” in its Belt and Road infrastructure project at a forum of international delegates in Beijing on Wednesday.

Beijing this week is hosting representatives of 130 countries for a forum on Chinese President Xi Jinping's vast trade and infrastructure project, the Belt and Road Initiative.

At the top of the guest list is Putin, who is on his first trip to a major global power since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine threw his regime into international isolation.

“Given the global dimensions of the initiative the Chinese leader launched a decade ago, frankly, one can hardly expect to make it work,“ Putin said Wednesday in his address to delegates.

“Our Chinese friends are making it work. We are glad to see this success story as it means a lot to many of us.”

Putin also said Russia and China shared the desire for “equal, mutually beneficial cooperation” globally.

“Russia and China, like most countries in the world, share the desire for equal, mutually beneficial cooperation in order to achieve universal sustainable and long-term economic progress and social well-being, while respecting civilisational diversity and the right of each state to its own development model,“ Putin said Wednesday.

Xi and Putin met Tuesday evening at an event kicking off the forum, shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries.

They are due to hold in-depth talks on the sidelines of the forum on Wednesday, with the war raging between Israel and Palestinian militant organisation Hamas looming large over the summit. - AFP