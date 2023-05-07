Putin still believes in Russian victory over Ukraine

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin (pix) says he remains convinced of Moscow’s victory in the war against Ukraine, reported German news agency (dpa).

“There is no doubt about it,“ he said on Tuesday at a meeting with graduates of a university for public administration, according to the state news agency TASS.

The Russian leader himself had ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

At the time, he cited the protection of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine and the demilitarisation of the neighbouring country as his war aims. In addition, for its own security, Russia had to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO, Putin said.

After more than 16 months of war, Russia still occupies large areas of Ukraine but is far from achieving these war aims. After a series of defeats in the war and a recent mercenary uprising at home, Putin has recently been less outspoken about whether he still believes in victory. -Bernama