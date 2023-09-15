Putin trusted by 77.7% of Russians: Poll

MOSCOW: More than 75 per cent of Russians have expressed confidence in President Vladimir Putin (pix), and over 70 per cent approved of his performance, a new poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre showed on Friday, reported Sputnik.

Only 15.7 per cent of respondents do not approve of Putin’s performance as president, while 77.7 per cent of those sampled said they trusted the Russian leader, and 74 per cent approved of his performance, the survey showed.

The poll found that 18.3 per cent of respondents expressed mistrust in the Russian president.

The survey was conducted from Sept 4 to 10 among 1,600 Russian citizens. The margin of error does not exceed one per cent. -Bernama