Qantas flight from S’pore to London makes emergency landing in Azerbaijan

SYDNEY: A flight from Australia’s national carrier, Qantas, made an emergency landing in Baku of Azerbaijan, media reported on Friday.

The A380 “QF1” was forced to land at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku at about 2.15 pm (0915 GMT) and was met by emergency services on arrival after making a 180-degree turn, Xinhua reported, quoting the Sydney Morning Herald report.

The aircraft had been scheduled to arrive at London’s Heathrow Airport at 0615 GMT after leaving Singapore’s Changi Airport just after midnight.

The nature of the emergency was not clear and local media cited a Qantas spokeswoman saying the flight had landed in Baku safely.

“Our flight from Singapore to London has made an unscheduled landing at Baku Airport in Azerbaijan after pilots received an intermittent fault indicator in the cockpit,“ said the spokeswoman.

The spokeswoman said engineers will inspect the aircraft prior to continuing its journey. - Bernama