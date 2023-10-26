Qatar Court sentences eight ex-Indian navy officers to death, India ‘shocked’

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday reacted with shock as a court in Qatar sentenced eight former Indian navy personnel to death.

The Indians, who worked for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy, a private company engaged in maritime services, were arrested by Qatar’s intelligence services in August last year.

“We have initial information that the Court of First Instance of Qatar has today passed a judgement in the case involving 8 Indian employees of Al Dahra company,“ India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are deeply shocked by the verdict of death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options,“ the ministry said.

It did not say what the charges against the former military personnel were.

“Due to the confidential nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture,“ the ministry said.

The eight men include officers who have commanded major Indian warships and were held on espionage charges, according to earlier media reports. -Bernama