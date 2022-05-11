Qatar decries killing of Al Jazeera journalist in West Bank

ANKARA: Qatar’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned the killing of a veteran Al Jazeera journalist by Israeli army forces in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, was shot dead in the city of Jenin. Another journalist, Ali Al-Samoudi, was shot in the back, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

“Israeli occupation killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by shooting her in the face while wearing the press vest and a helmet,” Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah Alkhater tweeted.

Alkhater pointed out that the journalist Akleh was covering an Israeli attack on the Jenin refugee camp when she was killed.

“This state-sponsored Israeli terrorism must stop, unconditional support to Israel must end,” she added. - Bernama