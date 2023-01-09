Qatar detects first cases of new coronavirus variant EG.5

DOHA: Qatar has detected the country’s first cases of the coronavirus variant EG.5, the country’s Ministry of Public Health said on Thursday.

The ministry said the cases showed minor symptoms and required no hospitalisation, without revealing the exact number of infections.

It added that the ministry “was closely monitoring the epidemiological situation in relation to the new Covid-19 sub-variant”, reported Xinhua.

The ministry urged citizens, particularly people at a higher risk of severe infections, such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, to adhere to preventive measures.

It recommended wearing masks, practicing regular hand hygiene, and maintaining physical distance in crowded settings.

EG.5 is a sub-variant of Omicron XBB.1.9.2. and the first EG.5-related case was reported in February. On Aug 9, the World Health Organisation designated it as a “variant of interest”, but meanwhile noted that the variant poses a low risk to public health. - Bernama