Rain, mud dampen world’s top heavy metal festival in Germany

WACKEN (Germany): Organisers of Germany’s legendary heavy metal festival Wacken Open Air, have been turning fans away because of driving rain, rivers of mud and traffic jams.

Early Wednesday morning, hours before the world’s biggest heavy metal festival, was due to begin, the organisers announced on Instagram that the “reasonable visitor capacity” had been reached in view of the weather situation.

“Any further travel must be suspended and cancelled with immediate effect.”

It was the first time in the festival’s history that such a decision had been taken, the organisers said.

“We are very sad, but the continuing difficult weather situation unfortunately leaves us no other choice.”

Fans reacted indignantly and criticised the lack of communication.

Some had held out for hours in front of the site. The festival was scheduled to start later on Wednesday.

Around 85,000 metal fans were originally expected. On Tuesday evening, festival co-founder Thomas Jensen had told German news agency (dpa), “I hope we have half (of them) or even more inside (the festival grounds).”

Security, he said, was the organisers’ top priority.

The organisers justified the move because of the heavy rain leading up to the festival.

As a result, camping and event areas as well as paths were in bad condition. However, they said they would try to allow vehicles that are already in the immediate vicinity of the festival site in.

The conditions around the rural location and the announcements that no more fans with cars would be allowed on the waterlogged fields had already caused displeasure among some of the visitors on Tuesday.

For the first time, the festival is planned to last four days this summer. More than 200 concerts are planned on nine stages, including bands Iron Maiden, Megadeth and Helloween. -Bernama