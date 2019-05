PATTANI: A ranger was killed, while three other members of a bomb disposal squad were injured in two separate explosions in Pattani, in southern Thailand within a spate of 48 hours.

Panare District Crime Investigation Deputy Police Chief, Pol Capt Norawich Thongsod said in the first incident at 10.20am (local time, 11.20am Malaysia), the victim known as Damrong Thong-u, 34, died at the scene.

The incident occurred when the victim with five others were patrolling Kg Rawor in the Panare District, Pattani.

“Initial investigation found that the homemade bomb had exploded after being triggered by a battery,“ he told reporters here today.

In the second incident, at about 9am (local time, 10am Malaysia) yesterday, three members of the bomb squad were injured when two bombs exploded in Nong Chik, Pattani.

The bomb disposal squad was at the scene to conduct an inspection following an explosion that occurred on Monday night. — Bernama