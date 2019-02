YALA: A Thai ranger died and two others including a civilian were wounded when a bomb went off in Benan Star District in the restive Yala province in southern Thailand today.

In the incident at about 9.25am (local time) , a 38-year-old ranger died at the scene and his 33-year-old comrade was seriously injured while a woman motorcyclist, 38, was hurt in the incident in Kg Lalae.

Benan Star police chief Police Col Tirapoj Yindee said in the incident, the two soldiers with five colleagues on a teacher protection duty at a school were on their way back to the ranger headquarters located about 500m from the incident location.

“The explosion is believed to be from a homemade bomb weighing 10kg placed at the fence of a graveyard located near the primary school. The bomb is believed to have detonated using a walkie-talkie,“ he told Bernama.

So far, no insurgent groups have claimed responsibility for the incident. — Bernama