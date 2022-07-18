Rare prehistoric species of shark caught by Taitung fishermen

TAIPEI: A rare bluntnose sixgill shark, a species that is believed to have been on Earth since before the dinosaurs, was caught by Taiwanese fishermen from Taitung County on Sunday.

The shark is a rare sight as it generally lives at a depth of 200-1,000 meters below sea level, Wu Jui-hsien, a research assistant at the East Coast Marine Biology Centre of the government-run Fisheries Research Institute, told Central news agency (CNA).

Although most modern shark species have evolved to have five gills, the bluntnose shark still has six as their ancient ancestors, Wu explained.

According Wu, the 420-kilogram fish was caught in the Pacific Ocean by a Taitung-based fishing boat and brought to Xingang fishing harbor in the eastern Taiwan county on Sunday.

It also reported that Chen Chin-tai who manages the fishermen’s market at Xingang, said the catch measured about 395 centimetres long and would be auctioned off Monday.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the bluntnose sixgill shark is listed as “near threatened” because its longevity and popularity as a sport fish make it vulnerable to exploitation.

Based on information posted on the Florida Museum’s website, the bluntnose sixgill shark closely resembles fossil forms dating from approximately 200 million years ago. — Bernama