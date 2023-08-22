Real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin is Thailand new PM

BANGKOK: Real-estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin was elected as Thailand’s new prime minister, the first civilian prime minister in over nine years. His victory puts an end to the three-month political impasse and opens the door for a new coalition government.

The populist Pheu Thai Party, which is affiliated with former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, had only one candidate for prime minister, Thavisin.

Shinawatra returned to Thailand todat after a 15-year self-imposed exile today and started his eight-year prison sentence.

Sixty-year-old political newcomer Srettha received 482 votes, 165 votes against while 81 abstained. On that count, he passed the threshold of 375 votes needed to become a prime minister and to form the next government.

He was backed by a Pheu Thai-led coalition of 11 parties, including two military-linked rivals: Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) and the United Thai Nation (UTN). The coalition has 314 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives.

Prime Ministerial elections began at 3.24 pm local time and finished at 5.39 pm local time.

A roll call of the 705 members present today was taken and they were required to publicly state their position as to whether they “agree,“ “disagree,“ or “abstain.

Srettha, who is 1.92 metres (6 feet, 3 inches) tall, holds a master’s degree in business administration from the Claremont Graduate School in the United States and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Chulalongkorn University.

He joined Pheu Thai this year and he was appointed as chief adviser to the “Phue Thai Family” headed by Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter, Paetongtarn in the May 14 General Election.

He served as the president and chief executive officer of Sansiri Plc, one of Thailand’s biggest real estate developers, before he resigned in April this year. -Bernama