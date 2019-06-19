Record 70.8 million people displaced at end of 2018: UN

A picture taken on June 19, 2019 during a guided tour by the US Navy (NAVCENT) shows an item reportedly found on the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous linked to last week’s attack on the oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, at a UAE Naval facility near the port of the Gulf emirate of Fujairah. A Japanese tanker attacked in the Gulf of Oman last week was damaged by a limpet mine resembling Iranian mines, the US military in the Middle East said today. Commander Sean Kido of the US Naval Forces Central Command told reporters that the US military has recovered biometric information of the assailants on the Japanese ship including “hand and finger prints.” Two oil tankers were damaged in twin attacks close to the Iranian coast on June 13, just outside the strategic Strait of Hormuz. — AFP