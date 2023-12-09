Record number of suicides registered in Thailand in 2022

MOSCOW: The number of suicides among Thai citizens reached a record high of 4,800 cases in 2022, reported Sputnik.

In 2018, the suicide rate was 6.3 per 100,000 people, while in 2022 this figure rose to 7.97, the Bangkok Post newspaper quoted the Department of Mental Health (DMH) on Monday, adding that this is the highest figure in the last five years.

The newspaper noted that half of all suicides were committed due to relationship difficulties, while 20-30 per cent of people who committed suicide did so because of health and mental problems.

The report also read that 3,650 people of working age (20-59 years) committed suicide last year, with the DMH’s mental health hotline receiving almost 12,000 calls from people in that age group.

The World Health Organisation’s report showed that in 2019, Thailand ranked first among Asean countries in suicide rates. The situation was especially aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic, experts said. - Bernama