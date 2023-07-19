Record rainfall hits Myanmar's southernmost town, triggers landslides, flooding

YANGON: Severe weather triggered landslides and flooding in southern Myanmar, with its southernmost town Kawthaung experiencing its heaviest single-day rainfall in 76 years on Tuesday, reported Xinhua.

According to Myanmar's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, Kawthaung, a town located in Myanmar's Tanintharyi region, recorded 253 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, surpassing the 232 mm figure recorded in July 2021.

Heavy rains and strong winds caused landslides and falling trees in Kawthaung, Dawei, and Myeik towns in the Tanintharyi region on Tuesday, Myanmar Fire Services Department reported.

A man in Myeik town of Tanintharyi region also died on Tuesday after a tree fell on him due to the severe weather conditions, local media reported citing rescue organisations.

Additionally, several towns in Mon state, which shares its border with the Tanintharyi region, experienced flooding on Tuesday, and rescue workers evacuated people in boats from the streets of Mudon and Thanbyuzayat towns.

Myanmar's weather bureau issued warnings about rising water levels in certain rivers which might remain above danger levels for the next two days, urging people living near the riverbanks and low-lying areas to take precautionary measures. -Bernama