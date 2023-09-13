Red Cross: 10,000 people missing in Libya storm floods

GENEVA: Around 10,000 people are missing after the devastating flooding in Libya, said Tamer Ramadan, the head of the Libya office of the Tunis-based International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, reported German news agency (dpa).

He made his comments at a UN press conference in Geneva on Tuesday via video link.

The storm known as Daniel began dumping rain on Libya on Sunday, leading to catastrophic flooding in eastern parts of the country.

Hundreds of people have already been buried in the particularly hard-hit city of Derna, where two dams burst. - Bernama