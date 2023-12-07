Renowned writer Milan Kundera dies aged 94

PARIS: Milan Kundera, one of the most important European writers of his generation, has died at the age of 94, reported German news agency (dpa).

The Moravian Library in the Czech city of Brno on Wednesday announced Kundera’s death on behalf of his wife, Vera. A Czech and French citizen, Kundera had lived in Paris for decades.

Kundera’s books have been translated into dozens of languages and sold millions of copies around the world. He received numerous awards, including the Prix Médicis, the French Legion of Honour and the Jerusalem Prize.

He rose to global fame in 1984 with the publication of his novel ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being’, a tragic story of love and exile. -Bernama