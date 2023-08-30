Report: Indian regulator suspends pilot training at Air India facilities

NEW DELHI: Indian aviation regulator has suspended pilot training at Air India's two facilities, which could affect the airline's commercial flights, local media reported on Wednesday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) halted simulator training activities for A320 pilots at Air India's Hyderabad facility within three days of a similar action at the carrier's Mumbai centre used for training Boeing pilots, news agency PTI reported.

The action followed after “certain lapses” were observed during an inspection of the training facilities, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

The formerly state-owned airline was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022.

Air India in June this year finalised contracts with planemakers Airbus and Boeing for 470 single-aisle and wide-body aircraft. -Bernama