Report: Russia needs US$6b to develop Putin’s drone project

MOSCOW: Russia needs an estimated 500 billion roubles (US$6.1 billion or RM27.2 billion) for the development of a drone project announced by President Vladimir Putin in February, the Russian RBC news outlet reported late yesterday.

RBC, citing unnamed sources close to the project, said the strategy for the development of unmanned aircraft for the period up to 2030 must be approved by June 1 and include details on production and financing.

“The amount of funding and its corresponding proportions will require a coordinated position of all departments — any figures are now speculative,” the news outlet cited the sources as saying.

In February, Putin said Russia must increase its own production of drones and create infrastructure for their widespread use.

While Russia already produces a number of drones, they are not very advanced and Moscow has been chiefly using Iranian-made Shahed drones in its attacks on Ukraine. — Reuters