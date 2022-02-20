Resume search of Canada shipwreck crew, families plead

SPAIN: Relatives of the 12 crew members missing, presumed drowned, when a Spanish trawler sank in stormy waters off Canada protested Sunday to demand the resumption of the search for their remains.

Family members of the victims and several hundred supporters gathered in the centre of the port of Marin in Spain's northwestern Galicia region where the trawler was based.

Some relatives held up pictures of their missing loved ones while others wept, their faces covered in face masks to protect against Covid-19.

“There are 12 missing. It was a huge tragedy. Please restart the search now,“ Maria Jose del Pozo, whose father is among the missing, told reporters at the scene.

She said relatives of the missing would travel to Madrid later this week to press their case with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

There were 24 people onboard the Villa de Pitanxo when it went down off the eastern coast of Canada early on Tuesday in what was Spain's worst fishing tragedy in nearly 40 years.

Rescuers pulled three survivors to safety and later found nine bodies.

Canadian rescuers called off the hunt at 2000 GMT on Wednesday after an “exhaustive” 36-hour operation in difficult weather conditions, in which they combed 900 square nautical miles (around 3,090 square kilometres, 1,190 square miles).

“We are not asking for something out of this world. Who in the world thinks 36 hours is enough?” Christopher Gonzalez, whose father is among the missing, said in an address to the crowd from a gazebo.

“What makes me suffer is putting myself in the place of my father, thinking of what he may have suffered.”

The head of the regional government of Galicia, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, has urged Canada to resume the search, saying Spaniards are “used to greater intensity” in the hunt for missing people after a shipwreck.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Friday he had asked his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, for the search to resume when the weather eased.

Spain in mourning

Onboard the vessel were 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three Ghanaians.

Given the freezing water temperatures and the rough seas, there is practically no chance of finding any more survivors.

But family members have begged the authorities not to give up the search, if only so they can bury the bodies of their loved ones.

A Spanish air force plane headed to Canada on Sunday to repatriate the three survivors -- two Spaniards and a Ghanaian -- as well as five of the bodies, the government said in a statement.

The remains of the four other bodes which have been found will be repatriated to Peru, it added.

Spain will hold on Monday an official day of mourning for the shipwreck victims. - AFP