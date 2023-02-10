Retailers call for tougher punishment for attacks on shop workers

LONDON: Retail leaders in the UK are calling for tougher punishments for attacks on shop workers due to the “unacceptable levels of violence and abuse” they face.

Over 90 business leaders, including those from Tesco, Greggs, Boots, WHSmith, and Primark, have written a letter to Home Secretary Suella Braverman, urging for a change in the law to make it a specific criminal offense to assault or abuse retail staff.

The proposed change would categorise violent incidents against retail workers, such as those conducting age checks or preventing theft, as “aggravated” offenses, leading to more severe sentences.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC), which organised the letter, argues that previous legislative changes have not gone far enough in protecting retail workers.

The introduction of a standalone offense would not only provide better protection for retail staff but also act as a deterrent to potential offenders.

The industry is calling for immediate action on this matter. Scotland has already taken a similar step in 2021, and the letter urges England and Wales to follow suit.

A survey conducted by the BRC found that incidents of violence and abuse towards retail workers have almost doubled in the 2021-22 financial year compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Retailers estimate that around £953 million (RM5.5b) has been stolen from them. Retailers have also complained about the lack of police response to assaults on their staff and the rising levels of shoplifting and organised looting.

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, emphasised the urgency of taking action against retail crime.

She highlighted the threat posed by organised gangs, who are not only stealing from stores but also using weapons to intimidate staff.

She stressed that it is unacceptable for shop workers to face violence or abuse while simply doing their jobs.

In addition to tougher punishments, the letter also emphasises the need for the police to prioritise these offenses and improve their response to incidents.

According to the BRC, nearly half of its members (44%) rated the police response to these incidents as “poor or very poor.”

The retail industry’s plea for tougher punishments reflects the growing concern over the safety and well-being of shop workers in the United Kingdom.

The increase in incidents of violence and abuse is alarming, and urgent action is needed to address this issue.

By introducing a specific criminal offense for assaulting or abusing retail workers, the industry hopes to send a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated.

It is now up to the government to respond to these calls and prioritise the safety of those who have played a crucial role in keeping the country running during the pandemic. – Agencies