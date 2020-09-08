10-run sixth carries Blue Jays past Yankees

Danny Jansen hit his first career grand slam to cap a 10-run sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting New York Yankees 12-7 Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Buffalo.

Jansen's fourth homer of the season came against Adam Ottavino (2-3), the second of three Yankee pitchers in the sixth, to highlight Toronto's first 10-run inning since 2010.

The Blue Jays (23-18) moved two games ahead of the Yankees (21-20) for second place in the American League East and 4 1/2 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.

Luke Voit, Aaron Hicks and Miguel Andujar hit solo home runs for the Yankees, who have lost four straight.

Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery allowed two runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu allowed five runs and six hits that included three home runs in five innings. Sean Reid-Foley (1-0) got the win, allowing one run in one inning.

Voit hit his 14th homer and Hicks hit his fourth in the first.

Cavan Biggio doubled to lead off the bottom of the first and scored on a double by Rowdy Tellez, who extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Travis Shaw led off the second with a double and scored on Santiago Espinal's single.

Andujar's first home run this season gave New York a 3-2 lead.

The Yankees scored twice in the fifth. DJ LeMahieu hit an infield single to first, Voit singled and Clint Frazier hit a two-run double.

Reid-Foley walked Hicks with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth, and the Yankees led 6-2.

Chad Green walked Espinal and Biggio and allowed Randal Grichuk's single to load the bases with one out in the 10-run sixth. A run scored on Voit's error on Tellez's grounder to first.

Ottavino replaced Green and allowed Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s two-run single. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tied the score with a single. Jonathan Villar walked to load the bases, and Shaw hit a two-run single and Toronto led 8-6. Pinch-hitter Joe Panik walked to load the bases and Jansen homered.

New York scored a run against Anthony Bass in the ninth.

