2020 NBA draft profile: Aaron Nesmith

Aaron Nesmith

Forward

Vanderbilt

OVERVIEW

Nesmith was the SEC's leading scorer (23 points per game) before a January foot injury prematurely ended his season.

The Vanderbilt product also might be the best 3-point shooter available in this draft. He shot 52.2 percent from beyond the arc on 8.2 attempts per game in 14 games, a massive jump from the 33.7 percent he shot on 5.5 long-range attempts per game in a full freshman season.

Nesmith also averaged 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals before the injury. As a freshman, he averaged 11 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 39.2 percent from the field.

With a 6-foot-6, 213-pound frame and a 6-10 wingspan, Nesmith already looks like a prototypical NBA wing.

ANALYSIS

Nesmith has a skill that can immediately translate to the NBA and keep him around. He has drawn comparisons to Danny Green and Buddy Hield.

Nesmith's range already stretches out to the NBA 3-point line. He is best coming off screens for catch-and-shoot attempts. But he can also use crafty moves such as the step-back to create space before firing with a sharp release.

Nesmith is not the best athlete, though his long arms could help him as a wing defender.

Nesmith also needs work creating for himself and others as a ballhandler and passer. He committed 24 turnovers against just 13 assists this past season.

Uncertainty always swirls around players coming off a significant injury, though there is no reported lingering concern about Nesmith's foot. Still, 14 games is not a huge sample size to evaluate his shooting and production jumps, especially when most were against subpar nonconference opponents.

But Nesmith's draft stock is helped by the fact that shooting is such a premium skill in the modern NBA. Just look at last year when the Phoenix Suns stunningly drafted Cam Johnson 11th overall.

Projection: Lottery pick

--Field Level Media