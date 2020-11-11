2020 NBA draft profile: Devin Vassell

Devin Vassell

Forward

Florida State

OVERVIEW

Vassell is another player who rose from three-star high school recruit to likely lottery draft pick.

As a sophomore, he was the best player on a Florida State team that won its first ACC regular-season title in program history and was a Final Four contender before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament.

Vassell fits the prototype of a long 3-and-D wing player. He has a 6-foot-7, 194-pound frame with a 6-10 wingspan. He averaged 1.4 steals per game and shot 41.5 percent from 3-point range this past season.

Vassell also averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

ANALYSIS

Vassell brings hustle and precision to the defensive perimeter. He is aggressive on the ball. He rotates and closes out. And when he's off the ball, he jumps passing lanes, helps from the weak side and contests shots. He averaged one block per game this past season, which is a lot for a player his size.

Offensively, Vassell's 3-point percentage immediately stands out. But he also shot 49 percent from the field and scored from all over the floor. He can score off the catch and by pulling up. A reason his scoring average was not higher was because a talented Florida State team deliberately spread the ball around.

Vassell is rated as a solid passer but could improve as a ballhandler in order to drive and finish or kick more effectively at the NBA level. And in weighing less than 200 pounds, Vassell needs to bulk up to hold his ground against professional opponents.

Vassell is not the flashiest prospect. But he could immediately help at the ever-important wing position.

Projection: Lottery pick

--Field Level Media