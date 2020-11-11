2020 NBA draft profile: Patrick Williams

Patrick Williams

Forward

Florida State

OVERVIEW

Williams was a reserve during his only season with Florida State, though he picked up ACC Sixth Man of the Year recognition. His freshman year was sprinkled with highlights -- as much as he could muster in less than 23 minutes per game. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

There's the athletic component for the 6-foot-7 player that tends to stand out. He can get up and down the court in a hurry and has been described as a high-energy player.

Those are good traits to have, but his overall skill level might not be fully vetted at this point.

Williams played on an Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship team. Florida State was defined by its balance and depth, so that's probably why Williams didn't take more of a spotlight.

He had double-figure point totals in six of seven games during a late-season stretch.

ANALYSIS

Williams might have benefitted from another season in the Florida State system, and he definitely could have generated serious buzz with the usual pre-draft circuit of all-star games and events. Yet his professional potential is something that seems to be an overriding factor for a player who turned 19 years old this summer.

Natural ability and a limited resume might be enough to push Williams into the lottery. He has a 6-11 wingspan that's bound to help him make an impact. He's not shy about playing in the lane and that's something he'll likely need to do as his perimeter skills continue to evolve.

He might be called upon for various types of defensive matchups, so that's another area that might not have a full complement of evaluation at this stage of his career.

Projection: First round pick

--field Level Media