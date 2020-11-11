2020 NBA draft profile: Saddiq Bey

Saddiq Bey

Forward

Villanova

OVERVIEW

Bey evolved into one of the most productive players in college basketball this past season, winning the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year.

He was the leading scorer (16.1 points per game) on a Villanova team that was ranked in the top 10 when the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He also averaged 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Bey fits the mold of a 3-and-D wing. He shot 45.1 percent from behind the arc this past season. He also boasts a 6-foot-8, 215-pound frame with a 6-10 wingspan, which makes him a versatile defender.

ANALYSIS

Bey's scoring and 3-point-shooting numbers significantly jumped from his freshman season (8.2 points per game, 37.4 percent) to sophomore season. His free-throw percentage also rose from 64.4 percent to 76.9 percent, which could either further illustrate growth or spark concern that his high 3-point mark this season was an aberration.

Bey's quick release made him excellent in catch-and-shoot situations, though he can also pull up off the dribble. He can also be a playmaker for teammates and cut to the basket.

Bey's length, motor and basketball IQ allow him to guard positions 1 through 4 and play off the ball.

Bey, however, is not a supreme athlete. That could limit him offensively and as a rebounder.

It's fair to wonder about Bey's ceiling as a pro. Still, he projects as a useful role player and has the body and skillset to contribute right away.

Projection: First round

--Field Level Media