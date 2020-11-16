2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

Nov 16 (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will focus on reviving a pandemic-battered U.S. economy as he prepares to take office, as outgoing President Donald Trump promised more lawsuits of the type that so far have failed to alter his election defeat. - Trump appeared on Sunday to publicly acknowledge for the first time that his Democratic rival Joe Biden had won the U.S. presidential election, but then backtracked and reiterated his false claims that the vote was rigged.

- Trump asserted on Twitter on Sunday he would soon file "big cases" challenging the 2020 election results in which Joe Biden defeated him, although his campaign has lost numerous court battles over the results.

- Trump's campaign on Sunday dropped a major part of a lawsuit seeking to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying its results in the presidential election, narrowing the case to a small number of ballots. - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will be briefed by national security experts this week, Biden transition official Jen Psaki said on Friday, amid concerns that being out of the loop due to delays in the transition could be a national security risk. - With his long-shot efforts to hang on for a second term dwindling, Trump is discussing several media ventures and appearances that would keep him in the spotlight ahead of a potential 2024 White House bid, his advisers say.

- Tens of thousands of Trump's supporters marched through downtown Washington on Saturday, echoing his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud and cheering as his motorcade drove past. GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE - Europe still needs its own independent and sovereign defence strategy, even if it is dealing with a potentially friendlier new U.S. government, French President Emmanuel Macron told the "Revue Grand Continent" publication.

- Taiwan hopes to continue its close cooperation with the United States, the island's de facto U.S. ambassador told Antony Blinken, a longtime confidant of President-elect Joe Biden, as Taiwan works to build ties with the new administration.

- The change in the U.S. administration is expected eventually to bring a slower, steadier troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, officials and analysts said, but the disputed presidential election has heightened uncertainty and could deepen delays in peace talks.

INVESTOR VIEW - Global stocks eyed a fresh record high on Monday as signs of economic recovery in Asia, recent strong corporate earnings and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered investor sentiment.

BY THE NUMBERS - FACTBOX-U.S. election: key tallies and certification deadlines.

- With final races called, Edison Research says Biden has finished with 306 Electoral College cotes and Trump with 232.

AFTER THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Nov. 16:

- President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to speak about their economic recovery plans in Wilmington, Delaware. (1:45 p.m. EST/1845 GMT)

(Reporting by Gayle Issa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)