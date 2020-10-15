2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

Oct 15 (Reuters) - -Democratic leaders urge Joe Biden supporters to vote early and in huge numbers amid concerns that nothing short of a decisive win for the Democratic candidate will stave off a move by President Donald Trump to contest the result of the Nov. 3 election.

-With less than three weeks to go until the election showdown, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows Trump cannot rely on last-minute deciders to save him. Only 8% remain undecided, less than half the number of undecided voters in 2016, who handed him his shock victory. -Trump and Biden will field questions from voters during dueling primetime town halls in lieu of their second presidential debate, which was cancelled after Trump refused to participate in a virtual event. -Biden and his party smash records after raising $383 million in September for his presidential bid, giving him a financial edge in the final stages of the race for the White House.

-The California Republican party insists it will keep collecting ballots voters deliver to party-provided drop boxes, saying it is legal to do so even after the state top election official demanded the removal of the unauthorized boxes. And in North Carolina a judge rules that absentee ballots must have witness signatures, in a boost for Republicans seeking tougher rules on mail-in voting. BY THE NUMBERS Trump and Biden are locked in a statistical tie in the battleground state of Florida. Nationally 51% of likely voters support the Democratic challenger while 41% plan to vote for the Republican incumbent, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll shows.

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Oct 15:

-Trump participates in an NBC News town hall in Miami (8 p.m. ET/0000GMT) -Biden participates in an ABC News town hall in Philadelphia (8 p.m. ET/0000GMT)

-Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Miami, Florida

-Vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris campaigns in North Carolina

(Reporting by Gayle Issa Editing by Frances Kerry)