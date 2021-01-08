21.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 5.9 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 5,919,418 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 21,419,800 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Jan. 6, the agency had administered 5,306,797 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 17,288,950 doses.

A total of 3,770,425 vaccine doses were distributed for use on long-term care facilities and 603,313 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)