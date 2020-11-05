49ers close facility day before game with Green Bay

Positive COVID-19 tests triggered the closure of the San Francisco 49ers facility on Wednesday, one day before the team is scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers in a primetime game kicking off Week 9.

Multiple reports indicated 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for COVID-19.

The Packers have been limited by COVID-19 issues this week. Green Bay didn't practice Monday following a positive test returned by rookie running back AJ Dillon. High-risk contact tracing also caused the Packers to rule out running back Jamal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin.

The 49ers closed headquarters on Wednesday as a precaution while doing additional testing, ESPN reported.

Due to a league-wide off day on Tuesday for Election Day, the 49ers held a walkthrough and have not held a full practice this week.

It's possible the NFL will move the game to Sunday or Monday, per NFL Network.

