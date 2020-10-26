49ers manhandle Patriots in Garappolo's return

Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed for three touchdowns before suffering an ankle injury and the San Francisco 49ers' defense intercepted four passes, including Cam Newton three times, as the defending NFC champions steamrolled the host New England Patriots 33-6 on Sunday afternoon.

The 27-point margin of defeat was the largest for the Patriots (2-4) since a 41-14 loss at Kansas City in Week 4 of the 2014 season.

In his first homecoming since a 2017 trade to the 49ers, Jimmy Garappolo threw for 277 yards and managed an offense that ran up 467 yards against the traditionally strong New England defense.

Kyle Juszczyk also scored on a 4-yard run and Robbie Gould added a pair of field goals, helping the 49ers (4-3) win at New England for the second straight time.

Starting in place of injured Raheem Mostert, Wilson scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter, a 16-yarder with 59 seconds left in the first half and a 7-yarder in the third period, the latter giving San Francisco a 30-6 lead, but also ending his day due to the injury.

Wilson finished with a game-high 112 yards on 17 carries. The 49ers outrushed the Patriots 197-94.

Garoppolo went 20-for-25 with two interceptions and no touchdowns. His favorite target was rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk, who hauled in six passes for a game-high 115 yards.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco defense got two interceptions from Jamar Taylor and one apiece from Emmanuel Moseley and Fred Warner while limiting Newton to 9-for-15 for 98 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jarrett Stidham replaced Newton to start the fourth quarter and went 6-for-10 for 64 yards with one interception.

Nick Folk did all the New England scoring on 40- and 41-yard field goals on a day when the Patriots were outgained 467-241.

The loss was the third straight for the Patriots, who haven't scored more than 12 points in any of the three defeats.

--Field Level Media