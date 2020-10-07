49ers release veteran WR Sanu

The San Francisco 49ers released veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on Tuesday.

Sanu, 31, became expendable with the return of Deebo Samuel from injured reserve and the emergence of rookie Brandon Aiyuk. Richie James (hamstring) is also reportedly getting closer to a return from IR.

Sanu signed a one-year deal worth a reported $1.125 million on Sept. 18. He played 40 snaps in the past three games, catching one pass for 9 yards in the Week 3 road win against the New York Giants.

A third-round pick by Cincinnati in 2012, Sanu has 404 catches for 4,516 yards and 26 touchdowns in 121 career games with the Bengals (2012-15), Atlanta Falcons (2016-19) and New England Patriots (2019).

Samuel caught three passes for 35 yards and rushed once for 10 yards in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He gained 961 yards from scrimmage and scored six touchdowns in 15 games as a rookie after being selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Aiyuk, the 25th overall pick in the 2020 draft, has nine catches for 109 yards and four rushes for 69 yards and two touchdowns in three games. He went viral after hurdling an Eagles defender near the goal line to cap a 38-yard touchdown run on Sunday night.

The 49ers also released undrafted rookie tight end Charlie Taumoepeau from the practice squad.

--Field Level Media