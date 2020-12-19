49ers to end season in Arizona after home ban extended

The San Francisco 49ers will finish out their "home" season at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., instead of returning to the Bay Area.

The team relocated to the desert nearly three weeks ago after officials in Santa Clara County, Calif., banned professional, college and youth sports games and practices through Dec. 21, and the ban has been extended until at least Jan. 8. The 49ers' home field is Levi's Stadium, which is in Santa Clara County.

The county took action in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19. On Thursday, California reported 52,281 new daily confirmed coronavirus cases -- just short of a statewide record set the day before.

The 49ers (5-8) played their past two games in Arizona as the home team -- both losses -- and are scheduled to face the Dallas Cowboys on the road Sunday. They will return to Arizona to play the Cardinals on Dec. 26 as the visiting team, then host the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 3 to end their season.

General manager John Lynch told KNBR radio in San Francisco that many family members will join players and staff in Arizona for the holidays, following COVID-19 testing.

"It feels like a lot of the families are coming in this weekend," he said. "They're all going to test in when we're gone so we can see them when we get back. That will be a big lift to the guys."

--Field Level Media