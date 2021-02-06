6 Nations England v Scotland Line ups

Feb 6 (OPTA) - Line-ups for the 6 Nations match between England and Scotland on Saturday England: 15-Elliot Daly, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Henry Slade, 12-Ollie Lawrence, 11-Jonny May, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Ben Youngs, 1-Ellis Genge, 2-Jamie George, 3-Will Stuart, 4-Maro Itoje, 5-Jonny Hill, 6-Mark Wilson, 7-Tom Curry, 8-Billy Vunipola Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Beno Obano, 18-Harry Williams, 19-Courtney Lawes, 20-Ben Earl, 21-Dan Robson, 22-George Ford, 23-Max Malins Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Cameron Redpath, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 1-Rory Sutherland, 2-George Turner, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Scott Cummings, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-Jamie Ritchie, 7-Hamish Watson, 8-Matt Fagerson Replacements: 16-David Cherry, 17-Oli Kebble, 18-WP Nel, 19-Richie Gray, 20-Gary Graham, 21-Scott Steele, 22-Jaco van der Walt, 23-Huw Jones Referee: Andrew Brace