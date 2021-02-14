6 Nations Ireland v France Line ups

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Line-ups for the 6 Nations match between Ireland and France on Sunday Ireland: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Keith Earls, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-James Lowe, 10-Billy Burns, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park, 1-Cian Healy, 2-Rob Herring, 3-Andrew Porter, 4-Tadhg Beirne, 5-Iain Henderson, 6-Rhys Ruddock, 7-Josh van der Flier, 8-CJ Stander Replacements: 16-Ronan Kelleher, 17-Ed Byrne, 18-Tadhg Furlong, 19-Ultan Dillane, 20-Will Connors, 21-Craig Casey, 22-Ross Byrne, 23-Jordan Larmour France: 15-Brice Dulin, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Arthur Vincent, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont, 1-Cyril Baille, 2-Julien Marchand, 3-Mohammed Haouas, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 5-Paul Willemse, 6-Anthony Jelonch, 7-Charles Ollivon, 8-Gregory Alldritt Replacements: 16-Pierre Bourgarit, 17-Hassane Kolingar, 18-Uini Atonio, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Dylan Cretin, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Anthony Bouthier, 23-Teddy Thomas Referee: Luke Pearce