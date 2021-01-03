76ers offense cooks in win vs. Hornets

Tobias Harris scored 24 points to lead six players in double figures as the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 127-112 on Saturday.

Seth Curry added 21, Joel Embiid contributed 19 points and 14 rebounds and Shake Milton had 18 points for the Sixers, who won their 18th in a row at home. Ben Simmons earned his 29th career triple-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists and Danny Green also scored 13 points for Philadelphia, which won its third straight and hit a season-best 16 shots from 3-point range.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 35 points while Gordon Hayward added 20 and LaMelo Ball chipped in with 13.

The Hornets dropped their second consecutive game, but in a bizarre scheduling twist will play again at Philadelphia on Monday.

The Sixers led by as many as 17 points and bolted to a 39-24 advantage after the first quarter.

Philadelphia hit 10 of its first 19 shots from beyond the arc and pulled ahead 59-44 with 4:48 left in the second.

Charlotte missed 10 of its opening 14 treys and the long misses keyed a number of fast breaks by the Sixers.

The Sixers held a 73-58 lead at halftime thanks in large part to 15 points on 5 of 6 shooting from Harris.

Rozier kept the Hornets' deficit from being larger with 18 points in the first half.

The Hornets briefly closed within 10 early in the third before the Sixers responded. When Harris dropped in his fourth 3-pointer, the lead swelled to 83-66.

Caleb Martin hit a trey for the Hornets, who cut the deficit to 99-88 with 1:33 left in the third. The Hornets trailed 104-90 after the third.

Harris knocked down a tough baseline jumper for a 110-96 Sixers lead, but the Hornets came back with consecutive baskets, forcing Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers to take an early timeout.

Simmons threw down an alley-oop dunk for a 117-103 advantage with 5:09 to go and the Sixers cruised to their 12th straight home win over the Hornets.

