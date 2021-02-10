76ers push past Kings in road-trip opener

Joel Embiid scored 25 points and posted season bests of 17 rebounds and six assists to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 119-111 victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

Tobias Harris scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and also collected 10 rebounds as Philadelphia won for the sixth time in the past seven games. Seth Curry also scored 22 points and made four 3-pointers as the 76ers prevailed in the opener of a four-game road swing.

De'Aaron Fox recorded 34 points and 10 assists for the Kings, who had a four-game winning streak halted while losing for just the second time in nine games.

Buddy Hield made six 3-pointers while contributing 21 points and eight rebounds for the Kings. Marvin Bagley III added 17 points and Tyrese Haliburton had 15 in the opener of Sacramento's five-game homestand.

The Kings made 43.4 percent of their shots, including 14 of 42 from behind the arc. Richaun Holmes added 10 points.

Ben Simmons registered 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, Furkan Korkmaz scored 13 points and Shake Milton had 11 for Philadelphia. The 76ers shot 48.2 percent from the field and made 9 of 20 3-point attempts.

Harris drained a 3-pointer to give Philadelphia the lead with 6:40 remaining and Milton added another trey as part of a 10-0 burst that saw the 76ers take a 107-99 lead with 4:38 left.

The Kings crept within 115-111 on a basket by Holmes with 45.8 seconds left. Embiid made two free throws with 31.5 seconds left and Harris added two with 17.9 seconds to play as Philadelphia closed it out.

Fox had 23 first-half points and the Kings held a 71-66 lead at the break. Curry had 16 for the 76ers before halftime.

Philadelphia led 42-32 after the first quarter despite 15 points from Fox.

The 76ers extended the lead to 14 early in the second quarter, but Sacramento later went on a 25-7 burst to take a 66-61 lead with two minutes left in the half.

The third quarter was much lower scoring as Philadelphia outscored the Kings 21-20 to trail 91-87 entering the final stanza.

Dwight Howard scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to knot the score at 91.

--Field Level Media