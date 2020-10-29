76ers to name Morey operations boss

Former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is the new president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Sources told ESPN that general manager Elton Brand would remain in his current position and that new head coach Doc Rivers supports the hiring of Morey, who resigned his position with the Rockets on Oct. 15.

The Athletic reported that Morey would sign a five-year deal.

Morey, 48, announced earlier this month he would be leaving the Rockets effective Nov. 1 after 13 seasons at the helm of the franchise, including an active streak of eight straight playoff appearances.

"For me, it was just a great run," he told ESPN earlier this month about departing Houston. "Personally, the timing worked for me. My youngest son just graduated from high school, and it was just the right time to see what's next with family and other potential things in the future. It just felt like the right time."

The 76ers were 43-30 during the abbreviated 2019-20 regular season. They fired coach Brett Brown after getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the opening round of the playoffs.

On Wednesday, Rivers reportedly filled out his coaching staff. According to multiple media reports, Sam Cassell, an assistant coach under Rivers with the Los Angeles Clippers last season, will join his old boss as an assistant in Philadelphia.

Numerous media outlets reported that former Indiana Pacers assistant coach Dan Burke will join Rivers' crew, too. That hiring is notable if only for a comment Burke made about the 76ers in December: "I hate that team. ... I think Embiid gets away with a ton of (garbage) the league ignores."

Eric Hughes, a player development coach on Brown's staff last season, was retained by Rivers, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Two weeks ago, the 76ers announced that former Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger will serve as an assistant to Rivers.

