A-League Results

Feb 8 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the A-League on Monday (start times are AEDT) Sydney (1) 2 Wellington Phoenix (0) 1 Tuesday, February 9 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Brisbane Roar v Macarthur (1935/0835) Wednesday, February 10 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Western Sydney Wanderers v Melbourne Victory (1905/0805) Friday, February 12 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Macarthur v Adelaide United (1905/0805) Saturday, February 13 fixtures (AEDT/GMT) Western United v Sydney (1705/0605) Western Sydney Wanderers v Melbourne City (1910/0810)